Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine says the Illinois Supreme Court has informed his office it will not hear Haine’s challenge to the state’s new Subcircuit law. Haine filed a petition in early September asking the court to review the Fourth Appellate Court’s ruling on the recently passed legislation that created judicial subcircuits in Madison County and modified the subcircuits in Cook County.
The new law resulted in a recent judicial election where two-thirds of the County voters had no vote for the first time in our history, according to Haine, who explained that his office’s aggressive challenge to the subcircuit law resulted in an important appellate court decision which clarifies that voters across Madison County will have a say in the future retention votes for circuit judges. In the Nov. 8 election – the first general election conducted under the new law – voters decided three races for circuit judgeships. Two of the litigants – Chris Threlkeld and Amy Sholar – won their races though they were forced to move to do so. The third winning candidate was local attorney Tim Berkley.