Approximately $70 million has been paid out to Illinois landlords just in the first month of the state's rental payment program. Landlords submitted $664 million worth of requests for past and future rent on behalf of their tenants to the Illinois Housing Development Authority.
$70 million has already gone out, with another $17 million on the way and hundreds of millions more to come. The authority's Rodrigo Carrillo says the need for this assistance is great.
The portion of the program allowing landlords to apply has ended. Tenants still needing assistance may start applying on Monday, June 28th via IHDA.org
