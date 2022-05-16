The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) continues to bring attention to an officiating shortage in all sports. With a number of officials working multiple sports, the balancing act is becoming more and more difficult for the men and woman who officiate events in the spring, fall and winter.
In some cases, one umpire might call an underclassmen baseball or softball game, or one official oversees a volleyball match. In some school districts freshman and JV seasons are shorter because not enough officials can be found for those contests. Another problem is finding replacements at the last minute because the substitute list is empty. Patrick Lower hosted an “Officiating 101” session last week. He’d like to see graduating seniors, who will no longer play after high school, consider joining the profession.
Lower has officiated three IHSA state basketball tournaments. In addition to officiating, he teaches and coaches in Fulton.
You can learn more about becoming an official at ihsa.org/Officials.