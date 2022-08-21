N-I-L stands for name, image and likeness and it’s an issue that is top of mind for college student-athletes who can now earn money based on how they market themselves. The topic is now working its way into high school sports and whether or not it’s something local schools and districts should consider.
IHSA executive director Craig Anderson:
The Iowa High School Athletic Association announcing this week student-athletes are now eligible to make money from the use of their name, image, and likeness.