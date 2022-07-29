The Illinois High School Association continues to express concern over an officials’ shortage heading into the new school year. Football is getting much of the attention, but virtually all sports are impacted, and last school year caused some contests to be moved or cancelled or played with one less official.
The IHSA’s Sam Knox says there are a variety of reasons that football, soccer, and volleyball officials are hanging up the whistle:
Knox says while Illinois has had few serious incidents, stories of verbal or physical abuse of officials elsewhere make it difficult to recruit younger people to take up the job. The new high school sports season begins August 8th with fall practices. If you’d like to learn more about becoming an official, go to www.ihsa.org