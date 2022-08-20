Local farms in Illinois with excess product can now connect with food banks and nonprofits in their area to provide donations or marked down food items through an online directory.
The Donations and Discounts Depot is the brainchild of the Illinois Farm Bureau and aims to reduce food waste.
The program is an online buy-sell forum hosted by the Illinois Specialty Growers Association where farmers can create listings for bulk products at either a discounted price, or as a donation for food banks and other nonprofit organizations like homeless shelters and soup kitchens.
Food banks are struggling to provide relief to Americans in need as demand and costs simultaneously skyrocket. Inflation hit a 40-year high in June at 9.1%, but food prices increased by 10.4%, according to the Department of Labor. Food banks nationwide have seen long lines as demand surges
“We knew that we had this technology that already had a buy-sell forum where people could post ads, so it seemed like an idea that this could create a real time action and reach more people and connect those that are smaller farms that maybe don’t have enough product for the food banks, with smaller nonprofits looking for food access,” said Raghela Scavuzzo, IFB associate director of food systems development.
Farmers set their own parameters for how much food is available, the price, and if transportation is needed.
In a state dominated by corn and soybean farmers, Scavuzzo said people would be surprised to find out just how many specialty farmers there are in Illinois.
“We are actually the number one pumpkin producer, asparagus, green beans, cauliflower, number one in horseradish, so we actually have a pretty broad specialty crop farms with over 3,600 specialty crop farmers around the state,” said Scavuzzo.
For a limited time, a small group of farmers and nonprofits are invited to register for a soft launch of the Donations and Discounts Depot program. Registration will run through Sept. 1, and participating farmers and nonprofits will then be able to begin listing/purchasing produce starting Sept. 12 through the fall season.
The program will launch in full in January 2023.