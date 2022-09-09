This is Suicide Prevention Month and the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs is reminding that help is available. Statistics show veterans are one and a half times more likely to die from suicide than those who have never served in the military.
That’s why it’s so important to reach out to vets and make sure they are okay, according to Veterans Affairs Director Terry Prince.
Prince urges vets struggling with PTSD, depression, anxiety, emotional trauma, or substance abuse to call the veterans crisis line at: 9-8-8, and then press 1. Counselors will be there to talk and direct vets to the appropriate resources.