The new "Kraken" COVID variant is being closely watched by the Illinois Department of Public Health. COVID-19 case numbers have been falling, but the presence of the XBB.1.5 or "Kraken" variant has been slowly increasing says State Public Health Director Dr. Sameer Vohra.
He notes that so far, this hasn't caused an increase in hospitalizations.
Vohra says the bivalent COVIDbooster will help protect against the Kraken variant. At last count, no Illinois counties were at a high risk for transmission of the virus and 20 counties were at medium risk. That's an improvement from the previous week.