The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 408 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 23 additional deaths. In addition, more than 68 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 51 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The agency reported the following regional deaths:
- Madison County: 1 female 70s
For more information, visit the websites for Madison County Health Department, Jersey County Health Department, Macoupin County Health Department and Greene County Health Department.
IDPH is reporting a total of 1,386,262 cases, including 22,997 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 41,758 specimens for a total of 24,991,516. As of last night, 797 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 209 patients were in the ICU and 109 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 2-8 is 1 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 2-8 is 1.3 percent.
A total of 11,759,105 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 45,852 doses. Yesterday, 50,231 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
All data are provisional and will change. To rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has been changed; therefore numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.