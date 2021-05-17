The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Saturday reported 1,513 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 47 additional deaths.
The agency reported the following local deaths:
- Macoupin County: 1 female over 100
For more information, visit the websites for Madison County Health Department, Jersey County Health Department, Macoupin County Health Department and Greene County Health Department.
IDPH is reporting a total of 1,365,020 cases, including 22,415 deaths, in 102 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 83,856 specimens for a total of 23,761,576.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 8-14 is 2.5 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 8-14 is 2.9 percent.
All data are provisional and will change. To rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has been changed, therefore numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.