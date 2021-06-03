The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 674 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 24 additional deaths. In addition, more than 67 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and nearly 51 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The agency reported the following regional deaths:
- Jersey County: 1 female 70s
Jersey County
IDPH is reporting a total of 1,383,739 cases, including 22,865 deaths, in 102 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 55,432 specimens for a total of 24,731,489. As of Wednesday night, 997 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 273 patients were in the ICU and 154 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 27-June 2 is 1.5 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 27-June 2 is 1.7 percent.
A total of 11,374,677 vaccines have been administered in Illinois. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 37,328 doses. On Wednesday, 36,372 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
All data are provisional and will change. To rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has been changed; therefore numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.