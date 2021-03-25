The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 2,190 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 35 additional deaths.
The agency reported the following local deaths:
- Madison County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
IDPH is reporting a total of 1,229,898 cases, including 21,171 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 90,101 specimens for a total of 19,895,617. As of last night, 1,251 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 267 patients were in the ICU and 119 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 18-24 is 2.7 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 18-24 is 3.2 percent.
A total of doses of 6,091,965 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 6,506,865. A total of 5,154,908 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 364,144 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 101,175 doses. Yesterday, 118,544 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
All data are provisional and will change. To rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at (800) 889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.