The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 2,325 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 34 additional deaths.
The agency reported the following local deaths:
- Madison County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 90s
IDPH is reporting a total of 1,216,090 cases, including 21,022 deaths, in 102 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 89,817 specimens for a total of 19,389,098. As of last night, 1,120 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 252 patients were in the ICU and 100 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 11-17 is 2.4 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 11-17 is 2.7 percent.
A total of 5,172,415 vaccine doses have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 5,587,315. A total of 4,375,171 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 359,041 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 99,210 doses. On Wednesday, 91,684 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
All data are provisional and will change. To rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at (800) 889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.