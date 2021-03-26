The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 3,002 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 33 additional deaths.
The agency reported the following local deaths:
- Macoupin County: 1 female 60s
- Madison County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
For more information, visit the websites for Madison County Health Department, Jersey County Health Department, Macoupin County Health Department and Greene County Health Department.
IDPH is reporting a total of 1,232,900 cases, including 21,203 deaths, in 102 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 76,774 specimens for a total of 19,972,391. As of Thursday night, 1,302 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 264 patients were in the ICU and 120 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 19-25 is 2.9 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 19-25 is 3.3 percent.
A total of doses of 6,146,815 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 6,561,715. A total of 5,281,618 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 364,302 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 99,449 doses. On Thursday, 126,710 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
All data are provisional and will change. To rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at (800) 889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.