The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 1,431 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 22 additional deaths.
The agency reported the following local deaths:
- Madison County: 1 male 70s
For more information, visit the websites for Madison County Health Department, Jersey County Health Department, Macoupin County Health Department and Greene County Health Department.
IDPH is reporting a total of 1,221,863 cases, including 21,081 deaths, in 102 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 70,102 specimens for a total of 19,629,022. As of last night, 1,132 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 236 patients were in the ICU and 97 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 14-20 is 2.5 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 14-20 is 2.8 percent.
A total of doses of 5,341,895 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 5,756,795. A total of 4,706,502 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 361,886 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 95,171 doses. Yesterday, 75,380 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
All data are provisional and will change. To rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at (800) 889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.