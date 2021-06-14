The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 298 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 11 additional deaths. In addition, more than 69 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 52 percent are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The agency reported the following regional deaths:
- Greene County: 1 male 40s
For more information, visit the websites for Madison County Health Department, Jersey County Health Department, Macoupin County Health Department and Greene County Health Department.
IDPH is reporting a total of 1,387,595 cases, including 23,061 deaths, in 102 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 35,598 specimens for a total of 25,160,648. As of Saturday night, 625 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 180 patients were in the ICU and 93 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 6-12 is 0.9 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 6-12 is 1.2 percent.
A total of 11,924,966 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 41,953 doses. On Saturday, 22,917 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
All data are provisional and will change. To rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has been changed; therefore numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.