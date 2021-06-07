The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 342 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 37 additional deaths. In addition, more than 68 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 51 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
From Saturday to Sunday, the agency reported the following regional deaths:
- Jersey County: 1 male 60s
- Madison County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 60s
- Macoupin County: 1 male 80s
For more information, visit the websites for Madison County Health Department, Jersey County Health Department, Macoupin County Health Department and Greene County Health Department.
IDPH is reporting a total of 1,385,245 cases, including 22,949 deaths, in 102 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 38,386 specimens for a total of 24,886,002. As of last night, 792 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 212 patients were in the ICU and 117 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 30-June 5 is 1.2 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 30-June 5 is 1.4 percent.
A total of 11,531,838 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 37,455 doses.
All data are provisional and will change. To rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has been changed; therefore numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.