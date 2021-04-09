The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 4,004 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 21 additional deaths.
The agency reported the following local deaths:
- Madison County: 1 male 60s
IDPH is reporting a total of 1,273,200 cases, including 21,476 deaths, in 102 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 101,737 specimens for a total of 21,017,929. As of Thursday night, 1,808 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 369 patients were in the ICU and 163 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 2-8 is 4.2 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 2-8 is 4.8 percent.
The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 8,841,285. This number includes doses allocated for the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities, which effectively has ended. A total of 6,871,645 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 118,336 doses. On Thursday, a record 164,462 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
All data are provisional and will change. To rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at (800) 889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.