The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 2,449 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 14 additional deaths.
The agency reported the following local deaths:
- Madison County: 1 female 80s
For more information, visit the websites for Madison County Health Department, Jersey County Health Department, Macoupin County Health Department and Greene County Health Department.
IDPH is reporting a total of 1,256,634 cases, including 21,373 deaths, in 102 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 64,116 specimens for a total of 20,626,612. As of last night, 1,491 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 336 patients were in the ICU and 143 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 28-April 3, 2021 is 3.8 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 28-April 3, 2021 is 4.3 percent.
A total of 7,335,385 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 448,830 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 7,784,215. A total of 6,290,822 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 368,239 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 108,914 doses. Yesterday, 102,215 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
All data are provisional and will change. To rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at (800) 889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.