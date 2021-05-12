The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 1,795 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 26 additional deaths.
The agency reported the following local deaths:
- Macoupin County: 1 male 90s
- Madison County: 1 female 60s
IDPH is reporting a total of 1,359,748 cases, including 22,285 deaths, in 102 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 70,216 specimens for a total of 23,505,414. As of Tuesday night, 1,899 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 466 patients were in the ICU and 246 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 5-11 is 2.7 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 5-11 is 3.3 percent.
A total of 10,110,969 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 80,591 doses. On Tuesday, 73,345 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
All data are provisional and will change. To rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has been changed, therefore numbers have been adjusted.