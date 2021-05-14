The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 1,841 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 49 additional deaths.
The agency reported the following local deaths:
- Jersey County: 1 male 70s
- Madison County: 1 female 70s
IDPH is reporting a total of 1,363,507 cases, including 22,369 deaths, in 102 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 83,624 specimens for a total of 23,677,720. As of last night, 1,708 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 425 patients were in the ICU and 237 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 7-13 is 2.5 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 7-13 is 3.1 percent.
A total of 10,229,330 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 72,767 doses. On Thursday, 50,326 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
All data are provisional and will change. To rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has been changed, therefore numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.