The Illinois Department of Public Health says COVID-19 treatments have kept thousands of people out of the hospital. There were nearly 20,000 new cases of COVID reported over the past week, not counting those that tested positive at home.
But the good news is that therapies like Paxlovid are working, according to public health spokesperson Mike Claffey.
Claffey says they strongly recommend everyone consider the new Bivalent booster shot that helps protect against the original strain of COVID and the Omicron variant. That includes those who have been double boosted at least two months ago.