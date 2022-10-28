The Illinois Department of Public Health is offering some tips to stay safe this Halloween. The restrictions of previous Halloweens during the pandemic are gone, but everyone should still be careful, according to State Public Health Spokesperson Mike Claffey.
And according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, there are other Halloween-related dangers. About 3,200 people across the country are injured each year due to pumpkin carving, falling while putting up or taking down decorations, and tripping on costumes.