The Illinois Department of Public Health is adopting new masking regulations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. State public health officials are urging Illinoisans, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask indoors in counties with high transmission rates. All teachers and students in kindergarten through 12th grade are encouraged to mask up as well.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker was asked about the new CDC guidelines.
According to the CDC, the delta variant spreads twice as easily from one person to another as other strains of the virus.