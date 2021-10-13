A bridge on the eastern entry and exit to Alton on Illinois 140/111 has been getting a new surface over the spring and summer, but work is nearing an end.
The Illinois Department of Transportation is replacing the pavement on the bridge deck just east of Crest Drive, with traffic squeezed down to just one lane in either direction in that area since mid-March.
IDOT Engineer John Adcock said the final pieces of the project are being completed.
The closures have spanned the distance from Kendall Avenue on the west, which is next to the fire station on College Avenue, to Fosterburg Road.