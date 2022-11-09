Winter snow could come any time, so the Illinois Department of Transportation is continuing its hiring effort for seasonal employees to help with snow and ice removal in the department's annual "Snowbird" program. IDOT is hiring Snow Removal Operators and salaried workers to help maintain more than 45,000 miles of roadway statewide during the winter season.
IDOT Engineer Joe Monroe says they have only been able to hire about 50% of the number of people they budgeted for. He tells the Big Z what happens if they don’t bring more people on for the season.
Applicants will be selected based on availability, experience, and qualifications. For additional information, visit the link at this story at Advantagenews.com
https://idot.illinois.gov/about-idot/employment-opportunities/seasonal-employment/index