Winter snow is probably still several months away, but the Illinois Department of Transportation has begun its hiring effort for seasonal employees to help with snow and ice removal in the department's annual "Snowbird" program. IDOT is hiring Snow Removal Operators and salaried workers to help maintain more than 45,000 miles of roadway statewide during the winter season.
IDOT Engineer Joe Monroe tells the Big Z what they are looking for in potential hires.
Applicants will be selected based on availability, experience, and qualifications. For additional information, go to https://idot.illinois.gov/about-idot/employment-opportunities/seasonal-employment/index