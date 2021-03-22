The Illinois Department of Transportation announces intermittent lane restrictions will begin on Illinois 157 between Horseshoe Lake Road and Chain of Rocks Road on Wednesday, March 24, weather permitting.
The lane closure is needed to complete a new asphalt surface and the project is expected to be completed by the end of July.
Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.
For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.