The Illinois Department of Transportation is continuing to work through a busy 2021 in the Metro East. Six projects totaling nearly $90 million to improve safety while creating jobs are underway, and still others will start soon, according to state officials.
In a previous interview, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said maintenance and development of Illinois infrastructure is as important now as ever.
Some of the projects include the resurfacing and patching of Illinois 111/3 — commonly known as Martin Luther King Drive — from Alby Street to Broadway in Alton, and the Illinois 111 interchange reconstruction at I-270. A list of the ongoing and upcoming projects in the Metro East can be found on the Illinois Department of Transportation’s website.