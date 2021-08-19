We’re not even out of August yet, but the Illinois Department of Transportation is looking ahead to winter. IDOT is getting ready to recruit its annual flock of “snowbirds.” Those are the people hired to serve as snow plow drivers.
IDOT spokesperson Maria Castaneda says they’ll have full-time and on-call positions available.
Castaneda says applicants must have a commercial driver's license and undergo a criminal background check.
Selections will be made on experience and availability.
Visit www.idot.illinois.gov for more details.