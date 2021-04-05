The Illinois Department of Transportation announced a lane closure on I-55 northbound/70 eastbound at the U.S. 40 interchange near Troy.
The right lane will be closed to allow crews to perform repairs on the structure carrying U.S. 40 over I-55/70. This closure is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. Wednesday and is estimated to last approximately two weeks. Additionally, beginning Tuesday, intermittent short-term closures of the ramp carrying I-55 southbound/70 westbound to U.S. 40 eastbound will also be necessary and will continue throughout the project. IDOTs Day Labor forces will be performing these essential repairs.
Motorists should expect significant traffic delays and should allow extra time when traveling through this area. Use of alternate routes is encouraged, if possible, to avoid the work area.
Advance warning signs and message boards will be in place to warn motorists of this closure. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.