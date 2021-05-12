The Illinois Department of Transportation announced a 21-day lane closure on the westbound lanes of I-70/270/55 between the I-70/270/55 interchange and 2.6 miles east of the I-70/270/55 interchange, beginning on Thursday, weather permitting.
The westbound direction will be reduced to a single lane, around the clock, starting at 5 a.m. This stage of work is necessary to make pavement repairs and is expected to be completed by June 11.
This stage of work is part of a larger project that will include many additional lane closures. The times and locations of future closures will be announced as the project continues. The entire project is expected to be completed by November.
Drivers may experience delays when traveling through the work zone. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.
For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.