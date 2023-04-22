The Illinois Department of Corrections is highlighting re-entry programs as part of April’s "Second Chance" month. Correctional facilities across the state are hosting re-entry summits to help set incarcerated individuals on a path to success when they are released.
The agency's re-entry coordinator Angie Mecagni says the summits work like a vendor fair.
The department is also holding a vital document drive, to help inmates get a copy of their birth certificate or social security card, or get a state ID.