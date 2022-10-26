The state Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to leave a mountain lion roaming the state alone. There’s at least one mountain lion roaming Illinois right now. There were two, but one was struck and killed on I-88 earlier this month.
But another, outfitted with a GPS collar by Nebraska officials last year, has been spotted in areas of western and west-central Illinois. DNR Wildlife chief Mike Wefer has this reminder:
Mountain lions are rare in Illinois with only eight confirmed sightings over the past 20 years. Wefer says more often than not, suspected sightings turn out to be a large dog or a bobcat. You can report sightings online at https://www.wildlifeillinois.org/