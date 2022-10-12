Squirrel hunting is a great way to get into hunting for the first time, according to the head of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Squirrel hunting season is underway in Illinois, offering an opportunity for beginners to give hunting a try.
DNR Wildlife chief Mike Wefer says you’ll learn the basics like being quiet, listening for activity, assessing habitat, and sneaking.
Wefer says squirrels are also tasty. His likes squirrel meat wrapped in bacon and grilled with barbeque sauce. More information about squirrel hunting is available at https://huntillinois.org/