The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is offering some reminders about hunting ethics. Hunters need to work to maintain a good relationship with the non-hunting public says DNR Wildlife chief Mike Wefer.
That means not graphically flaunting their kill.
Wefer says hunters should also be careful about photos they post, avoiding pictures that show bloody wounds or disrespect to the animal. He suggests taking pics that demonstrate hunter safety and ethical use of the animal such as cooking their meat.