The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is offering hunters heading out this fall some important safety tips. State conservation police investigated 31 reported deer hunting incidents last year.
Five of the cases included fatalities and nearly half involved tree stands, according to DNR spokesman Tim Schweitzer.
Firearm safety is another biggie. Schweitzer says hunters should always be sure of their target and what's in front of and behind it, and never run, jump, or climb with a loaded gun.