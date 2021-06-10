Learning how to fish is fun and free for youngsters and families during Illinois Department of Natural Resources Urban Fishing Program summer fishing clinics throughout southern Illinois. The free clinics are open to children, families, seniors, and groups interested in learning to fish and enjoying a day outdoors.
Fishing instructors present information on fish and other aquatic life, rules and regulations for fishing, as well as basic instruction on baiting a hook, tying a knot, casting, important tactics on how to catch fish, and how to handle and return fish to the water. As part of each clinic, participants are provided with rods, reels, bait and tackle for catch-and-release fishing. Current health and safety protocols will be observed.
The locations and schedules are listed below. For more information on fishing opportunities in Illinois, check the I Fish Illinois website at www.ifishillinois.org.
IDNR Urban Fishing Program 2021 Summer Clinics in Southern Illinois
Frank Holten State Recreation Area, East St. Louis
Monday through Friday through Aug. 13
Two clinics each day - 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.
Reservations-information: (618) 874-7920 or (618) 250-2446
Gordon F. Moore Community Park, Alton
Monday through Friday through Aug. 13
Two clinics each day - 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.
Reservations-information: (618) 917-6296
Evergreen Park, Carbondale
Monday through Friday through Aug. 13
Two clinics each day - 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.
Reservations required – call (217) 415-0043
Glazebrook Park, Godfrey
Monday through Friday through June 30, 2021 only
Two clinics each day - 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.
Reservations-information: (618) 466-1483 or (618) 604-5865
Veterans Park, Mount Vernon
Monday through Friday through July 9, 2021
Two clinics each day - 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.
Reservations-information: (618) 314-0437
Woodland Park, Collinsville
Monday through Wednesday, June 14-16
9-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. each day
Reservations-information: (618) 346-7529
Belk Park, Wood River
Monday through Friday, June 21-25 only
Two clinics each day – 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.
Reservations-information: (618) 917-6296
Pere Marquette State Park, Grafton
Tuesday through Saturday, July 6-10, only
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 4-5:30 p.m.; open fishing, 12:30-4 p.m.
Reservations-information: (618) 604-5465 or (618) 786-3323
Bryant Park, Bethalto
Monday through Friday, July 13-23, only
Two clinics each day – 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.
Reservations-information: (618) 874-7920
LeClaire Park, Edwardsville
July 27-30 and Aug. 2-5 only
Two clinics each day -- 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.
Reservations-information: (618) 692-7538 or (618) 604-5465
Wock Lake, Jerseyville
Friday and Saturday, Aug. 6 and 7
Two clinics each day -- 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.
Reservations-information: (618) 604-5465