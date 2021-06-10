Event casts line for anglers

Learning how to fish is fun and free for youngsters and families during Illinois Department of Natural Resources Urban Fishing Program summer fishing clinics throughout southern Illinois. The free clinics are open to children, families, seniors, and groups interested in learning to fish and enjoying a day outdoors.

Fishing instructors present information on fish and other aquatic life, rules and regulations for fishing, as well as basic instruction on baiting a hook, tying a knot, casting, important tactics on how to catch fish, and how to handle and return fish to the water. As part of each clinic, participants are provided with rods, reels, bait and tackle for catch-and-release fishing. Current health and safety protocols will be observed.

The locations and schedules are listed below. For more information on fishing opportunities in Illinois, check the I Fish Illinois website at www.ifishillinois.org.

IDNR Urban Fishing Program 2021 Summer Clinics in Southern Illinois

Frank Holten State Recreation Area, East St. Louis

Monday through Friday through Aug. 13

Two clinics each day - 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.

Reservations-information: (618) 874-7920 or (618) 250-2446

Gordon F. Moore Community Park, Alton

Monday through Friday through Aug. 13

Two clinics each day - 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.

Reservations-information: (618) 917-6296

Evergreen Park, Carbondale

Monday through Friday through Aug. 13

Two clinics each day - 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.

Reservations required – call (217) 415-0043

Glazebrook Park, Godfrey

Monday through Friday through June 30, 2021 only

Two clinics each day - 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.

Reservations-information: (618) 466-1483 or (618) 604-5865

Veterans Park, Mount Vernon

Monday through Friday through July 9, 2021

Two clinics each day - 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.

Reservations-information: (618) 314-0437

Woodland Park, Collinsville

Monday through Wednesday, June 14-16

9-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. each day

Reservations-information: (618) 346-7529

Belk Park, Wood River

Monday through Friday, June 21-25 only

Two clinics each day – 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.

Reservations-information: (618) 917-6296

Pere Marquette State Park, Grafton

Tuesday through Saturday, July 6-10, only

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 4-5:30 p.m.; open fishing, 12:30-4 p.m.

Reservations-information: (618) 604-5465 or (618) 786-3323

Bryant Park, Bethalto

Monday through Friday, July 13-23, only

Two clinics each day – 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.

Reservations-information: (618) 874-7920

LeClaire Park, Edwardsville

July 27-30 and Aug. 2-5 only

Two clinics each day -- 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.

Reservations-information: (618) 692-7538 or (618) 604-5465

Wock Lake, Jerseyville

Friday and Saturday, Aug. 6 and 7

Two clinics each day -- 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.

Reservations-information: (618) 604-5465

