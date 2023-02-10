In about a week, Ice Jam at the Dam will return for its second installment. It will again be held on Saturday February 18th at the National Great Rivers Museum located next to the Mel Price Lock and Dam. The winter festival will have educational booths, bald eagle viewing parties, firepits and refreshments, and a reenactment of what winter camp life was like for Lewis and Clark at Camp Dubois.
There will be family-friendly movies inside the facility’s theater and live animal shows at 11am, 12:30pm, and 2pm, provided by the TreeHouse Rehabilitation Center. Corrinne O’Brien, Natural Resources Specialist/Park Ranger with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers tells The Big Z she is hoping for a chill in the air.
Behind the museum at the foot of the Melvin Price Locks and Dam, local organizations will have educational booths where visitors can learn about winter wildlife, view bald eagles, and hear about the Lewis and Clark over-wintering at Camp Dubois alongside a replica of the boat used on their expedition.