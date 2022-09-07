Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerich’s office is the facilitator of the I-CASH program, which has returned over $1 million in lost or forgotten property to its rightful owners. A couple of I-CASH events are coming to the area this month, hosted by State Senator Kris Tharp (D-Bethalto).
Those events will be held in Granite City on September 13 and Roxana September 22. Frerichs urges everyone to search the I-CASH database.
To look for any property you may be owed, visit the link at this story at Advantagenews.com and click on “I-CASH.” You can attend an in-person event from 1 to 4pm on Tuesday, September 13 on the second floor of Royal Banks of Granite City, located at 3600 Nameoki Road. Elevators will be available. The second event will be held from 2 to 4pm on Thursday, September 22 at the Roxana Public Library at 200 N. Central Ave.