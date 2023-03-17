270 North 1.jpg

The construction on a project to make for a smoother commute in North St. Louis County is about 75% done, according to a spokesperson with the Missouri Department of Transportation. The I-270 North project is being done to address safety, traffic congestion, accessibility, and aging infrastructure.

Communications Coordinator for the project Nina Thompson says the $278-million project is on budget and on schedule and tells The Big Z what is still to come this year.

She says there have been some small challenges that come with this amount of change.

The project is scheduled for completion in December. To keep up with the progress of the project, go to: http://www.i270north.org/outreach/newsletters.aspx