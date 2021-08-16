The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the right lane on I-270 westbound over the new Chain of Rocks Bridge will be closed to traffic today (Monday, Aug. 16) from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for bridge deck repairs, weather permitting. All entrance and exit ramps will remain open during construction. Traffic will be directed into one lane on the bridge during the work.
Delays should be expected, and drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes if feasible. Drivers are urged to pay attention in the work zone, obey construction signage, reduce speed, and refrain from using mobile devices. For more IDOT travel tips, visit gettingaroundillinois.com.