The Illinois Department of Transportation will host a meeting in Granite City next week, regarding the replacement of the I-270 bridge in over the Mississippi River. You can learn about this major project and give feedback at the meeting at the SWIC Granite City campus.
IDOT Program Development Engineer Kirk Brown tells the Big Z the preliminary engineering design phase is wrapping up, and this is your chance to see how it’s going.
He says the bridge is past its' prime and could also benefit from having more lanes.
After the project is bid out, Brown says construction will hopefully begin later this year, noting it is expected to be a four-year project. Along with information, there will be exhibits of proposed structures on display. Representatives from the Missouri Department of Transportation will also be in attendance to answer questions. The meeting will be held May 4 from 4-7 pm. The SWIC campus is located at 4950 Maryville Road in Granite City.