The Illinois Department of Transportation cancelled Thursday’s planned lane closure across the I-270 bridge over the Mississippi River thanks to progress made on Wednesday by the inspection crew. The bridge is routinely inspected, but will eventually be replaced with a newer, wider structure.
IDOT Engineer Joe Monroe tells The Big Z this is all part of the process of getting ready for when that happens.
The bridge is about 50 years old, and while still safe to use, is at its limit as far as the capacity of traffic it can move across the Mississippi River. There is a plan in motion to replace the bridge, but a construction start date has not yet been announced. You can follow the project here: https://idot.illinois.gov/projects/i-270-over-the-mississippi-river
