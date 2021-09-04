A major rehabilitation project that included significant bridge repairs, safety improvements and drainage upgrades along a portion of I-255 in 2020 has been recognized by America’s Transportation Awards. The 7-mile stretch of interstate was closed for most of the year in both directions from Collinsville Road to Illinois 15 as crews fixed what many called one of the worst roads in the state.
IDOT Program Development Engineer Kirk Brown said with the full closure, they were able to finish the project cheaper, safer, and faster.
All of the repairs were completed in 2020 instead of the four years that would have been needed if construction was staged, reducing the estimated project cost by $14 million to a total of $67 million.