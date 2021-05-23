The Illinois Department of Transportation announced all lanes in both directions of I-255 from Illinois 3 in Dupo to 0.5 mile north of Illinois 157 will encounter intermittent restrictions to one lane in each direction during daytime hours only beginning Wednesday, June 2, through Friday, June 11.
Work will be suspended between 6-9 a.m. on the southbound/westbound lanes and 3-6 p.m. on the northbound/eastbound lanes. These lane closures are necessary for investigations of the pavement.
Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.
Follow the Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.