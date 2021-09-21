Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser may have an opponent in the Republican primary next year. Former Madison County Administrator Doug Hulme has announced he will seek the office. The Republican primary election will be June 28, 2022.
Hulme previously worked in the office under County Board Chairman and previous treasurer Kurt Prenzler. Hulme took the job of county administrator when Prenzler took office as chairman.
Hulme was relieved of his duties in April 2020 as part of a corruption investigation within county government but was never charged with any crimes. Hulme has a master's in business administration and all education requirements from SIUE for a certified public accountant degree.