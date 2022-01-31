It’s not just emails you have to watch out for anymore. Scammers have gotten quite good at sending out fake text messages, and you’ve probably had some come to your phone. They will try to create a sense of urgency to get you to click on a link that could take you to a page where any of a number of criminal activities could compromise your online presence.
That is the warning from Better Business Bureau investigator Don O’Brien, who says even a personalized message doesn’t make the sender trustworthy.
He says to watch out for unsolicited messages and suspicious links, look for spelling and grammar errors, and if you spot a scam text, don’t reply. Some scammers ask you to text “STOP” or “NO” so you won’t receive future texts. In reality, your reply tells them they have a real, active phone number and could open you up to future attacks.