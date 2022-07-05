The spurts of hot weather over the past month or so has had air conditioners working pretty hard, which can lead to some A/C units failing. When you need a reputable air conditioning contractor, the Better Business Bureau has some tips to help you avoid getting even hotter under the collar.
Don't always select the lowest cost estimate but weigh other factors like service history and online ratings into your decision. BBB spokesperson Don O'Brien tells the Big Z they recommend you get three estimates from reputable companies listed with the service.
O'Brien adds that you should always ask your contractor if your new unit is eligible for energy tax credits.