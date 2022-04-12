Madison County homeowners can now apply for up to $30,000 in assistance through the Illinois Homeowners Assistance Fund. The state has received $309-million in federal funding to assist homeowners who are delinquent in paying their mortgage or about ready to lose their home due to the pandemic.
Madison County Community Development Chief Deputy Program Administrator Chris Otto tells the Big Z money is available to help homeowners pay past due mortgage payments, property taxes, property insurance, and delinquent homeowner and/or condominium association fees.
This program is targeted at homeowners who have experienced financial hardships caused during COVID-19. Applicants must also currently own and occupy their home in Illinois as their primary residence, be at least 30 days late on their mortgage or other homeowner expenses and have a household income at or below 150 percent of the area median income. For more information, go to www.illinoishousinghelp.org